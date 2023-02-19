Two dogs saved from house fire in Kernersville

The dogs were uninjured and taken to animal control for evaluation and to be sheltered safely until the owner could be contacted.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Two dogs trapped in their crate were saved by Kernersville firefighters from a burning house on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 11:37 at a two-story home with light smoke showing.

A neighbor told firefighters that they heard the dogs inside, but didn't know if anyone was home.

Firefighters were able to get inside the home quickly and rescued the two dogs which were locked in a crate. No one else was home at the time of the fire.

The dogs were uninjured and taken to animal control for evaluation and to be sheltered safely until the owner could be contacted.

The fire was put out in 15 minutes. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

