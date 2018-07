CLEARWATER, Fla. – Video shows a Clearwater officer helping a mama duck and her ducklings safely cross the road.

Glenn Peterson recorded the video of officer Richmond using his patrol vehicle to block traffic around 2:45 p.m. Monday at Gulf to Bay Boulevard and Lake Drive.

The video has dozens of shares on Facebook.

