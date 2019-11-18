GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad, come on down! You're the next contestant on The Price is Right Live!

The Price is Right Live is coming to Greensboro. The on-stage traveling version of the popular TV game show will be at Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, April 24, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22.

The Price is Right Live is an interactive show that gives audience members the chance to play classic games as seen in the TV show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations, and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase.

The live show has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes over the course of ten years.

RELATED: Get paid $1,000 to watch Hallmark movies

RELATED: James Holzhauer Defeats Emma Boettcher, Wins 'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions