Publix expands store hours, gets rid of designated shopping times for seniors

Beginning Saturday, the grocery chain will open its stores daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to normal operating hours.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix stores are restoring some sense of normalcy as the country begins to reopen.

Beginning Saturday, the grocery chain will open its stores daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and pharmacies will return to normal operating hours.

Publix will end designated shopping hours for seniors, first responders and health care workers. However, the supermarket is still encouraging customers who prefer to shop when the buildings are less crowded to arrive during the 7 a.m. hour.

Stores will continue to require social distancing to keep employees and shoppers safe.

Safety precautions being taken include:

Extra cleanings, including sanitizing high-touch areas





Requiring associates to wear face masks and allowing them to wear disposable, non-latex gloves where not prohibited by OSHA regulations





Encouraging six feet of separation through: regular intercom announcements signage and floor decals one-way shopping aisles

