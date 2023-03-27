Purple Day: Bringing awareness to epilepsy

Purple Day is an international grassroots effort dedicated to increasing awareness about epilepsy worldwide.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 26th is purple day! A day to help to bring awareness to epilepsy. It started in 2008 and is celebrated every year on march 26th.

Cassidy Megan came up with the idea from her own struggles with the neurological condition.

"I was diagnosed when I was 7 and I didn't know anyone else that had it. I didn't know anything about epilepsy. I knew my aunt had something similar, but she didn't want to talk about it. So I had it for a year and a half, with a fear of the unknown but also mostly how my peers would react. Would they make fun of me? Would they be my friends anymore?" Megan wondered.

Epilepsy is a neurological condition that affects an estimated 1 in 100 people, with 50% of cases having an unknown cause. While millions of people have epilepsy, many don't know much about it.

Cassidy says that's where Purple Day comes into play.

"It's very common, it's definitely not something to be afraid of. Educate yourself, talk to associations, talk to people with epilepsy.... Don't be afraid to reach out and ask to learn. There are no dumb questions. Learning is learning," Megan said.

Ever since it started Purple Day has been picking up steam. It started in Canada and not only has it been celebrated in over 85 countries, but it even made it out of this world... literally.

"When we found out it was being celebrated in outer space. It had always wanted to go around the world, but outer space didn't cross my mind. Literally mind-blowing," Megan said.

Whether in space or on Earth, Cassidy wants to spread awareness about epilepsy and reach out to people that deal with the condition. Her message is you are not alone.

"Everything they feel in their journey, everything they go through in their journey, someone else in the world has gone through it too. And they're not alone in and of it. There's a whole community ready standing by, at the ready for them when they're ready to reach out."

You can join the movement to spread awareness about epilepsy. You can find more information at purpleday.org.

