JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- The Ragsdale community has been mourning the loss of one of their own.

Ragsdale Assistant Principal Jean Ransom died in a car crash earlier this month.

On Thursday, after the football game, the team and fellow students went to the center of the field and released balloons and lanterns in memory of Ms. Ransom.

It was a way to light up what have recently been dark days for their community.

Ms. Ransom was called a strong and integral part of the Ragsdale family by many, and will be loved and missed by her students and fellow educators.

PHOTOS: Balloon Release For Ragsdale Asst. Principal

PHOTOS: Ragsdale Football Team Remembers Asst. Principal During Balloon Release

