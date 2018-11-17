Check out Chef Felicia's book “Confessions of a Deep Fry Master” and more recipes on her Facebook Live Page.

You can also follow Chef Felicia @Deepfriedtalk on Instagram.

DECADENT BRIE AND PORK BELLY QUICHE BITES

• • 2 sheets pie crust

• • 1/2 Brie Cheese (remove rind)

• • 1/2 cup Jarlsberg Cheese, Shredded

• • 1/2 cup Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

• • 1/2 cup pork belly; diced, cooked, and drained( can use thick cut bacon)

• • 1/2 cup yellow onion, thinly chopped

• • 6 whole Large Eggs

• • 1/2 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

• • ½ cup Sour Cream

• • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

• • 1 dash Each Nutmeg, Salt, Pepper

1. Cut pie crust into 4-6” squares. Prebake the squares in muffin tins until light brown.

2. While crusts are baking, lightly sauté onions in rendered drippings from pork belly/bacon fat.

3. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except pork belly/bacon.

4. Place a few pieces of pork belly/bacon in each pie crust cup.

5. Spoon the cheese mixture over the pork belly/bacon in each cup.

6. Place the cups in the oven and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until a knife comes out clean.

7. Once done, remove from oven and serve.

LIGHT BACON AND BRIE QUICHE BITES

• • 2 sheets pie crust

• • 1/2 Brie Cheese (remove rind)

• • 1/2 cup Lite Jarlsberg Cheese, Shredded

• • 1/2 cup Chicken Bacon;cooked, chopped, and cooled

• • 1/2 cup yellow onion, thinly chopped

• • 6 whole Large Eggs

• • 1/2 cup Lite Whipping Cream

• • ½ cup Lite Sour Cream

• • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

• • 1-2 tsp olive oil

• • 1 dash Each Nutmeg, Salt, Pepper

1. Cut pie crust into 4-6” squares. Prebake the squares in muffin tins until light brown.

2. While crusts are baking, lightly sauté onions in olive oil.

3. In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except bacon.

4. Place a few pieces of bacon in each pie crust cup.

5. Spoon the cheese mixture over the bacon in each cup.

6. Place the cups in the oven and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until a knife comes out clean.

7. Once done, remove from oven and serve.

