Bringing friends and family together over the holidays has never been easier or tastier, thanks to a new and complete Mediterranean-inspired Holiday Turkey Dinner from Zoës Kitchen. With its unique, festive offering, Zoës is rolling out this limited time Holiday Turkey Dinner across 20 states in the United States and while supplies last.

Zoës new heat-and-serve Holiday Turkey Dinner includes an appetizer, a roasted, French-cut turkey breast seasoned with Moroccan spices and citrus, two sides, two sauces and a dessert.

Grounded in the fresh, flavorful spirit of Mediterranean cooking, Zoës new heat-and-serve Holiday Turkey Dinner includes an appetizer, roasted French-cut turkey breast, two sides, two sauces and a dessert. Zoës complete holiday meal serves 8-10 people and is priced at $109.99.

Zoës Kitchen’s new Holiday Turkey Dinner includes:

Hummus & Pita Starter Fresh, All-Natural Moroccan Citrus Roasted Turkey Breast - NEW Zoës Signature Potato Salad Greek-Style Green Beans - NEW Mediterranean Cranberry Chutney - NEW Moroccan Harissa Sauce Yaya’s Homemade Chocolate Cake (whole cake) Easy instructions – simply heat and serve

In line with Zoës Kitchen’s regular menu, the meal features vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and Whole30 a la carte options.

Guests can save $10 until Nov. 9 when pre-ordering online at www.zoeskitchen.com/holiday using promo code ZKTURKEY.

Guests can schedule an in-store pick-up time at Zoës locations or have their order delivered for just $15. Offices looking to cater holiday parties for employees can also order hot, ready-to-eat Holiday Turkey Dinners online or through a Zoës Kitchen catering sales expert.

Guests eager to get a taste of Zoës Holiday Turkey Dinner can sample the turkey breast, cranberry chutney, Moroccan harissa sauce and chocolate cake during in-store sampling days held November 1 st – 2 nd and November 5 th – 9 th at participating Zoës Kitchen locations. Zoës Kitchen team members also will be on hand to take orders and answer questions.

