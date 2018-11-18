All Butter Poundcake Recipe
Ingredients
1lb. Butter, softened
4 cups sugar
4 cups AP flour
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp lemon extract
6 eggs, room temperature
1/2 cup whole milk
1/4 cup condensed milk
Directions
•Heat oven to 325 degrees
• Grease your Poundcake pan( I use Bakers Joy)
• Cream butter and sugar together at least 5 minutes.
• 1 at a time, add eggs until completely blended.
• Alternating between milk, extracts, and flour; add the remaining ingredients until they are mixed well. Be careful to not over mix.
• Scoop batter in cake pan and place in the center of your oven. Bake for 1 1/2 hours until knife/toothpick come out clean!!
Enjoy!!
