All Butter Poundcake Recipe

Ingredients

1lb. Butter, softened

4 cups sugar

4 cups AP flour

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp lemon extract

6 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup whole milk

1/4 cup condensed milk

Directions

•Heat oven to 325 degrees

• Grease your Poundcake pan( I use Bakers Joy)

• Cream butter and sugar together at least 5 minutes.

• 1 at a time, add eggs until completely blended.

• Alternating between milk, extracts, and flour; add the remaining ingredients until they are mixed well. Be careful to not over mix.

• Scoop batter in cake pan and place in the center of your oven. Bake for 1 1/2 hours until knife/toothpick come out clean!!

Enjoy!!

