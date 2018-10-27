Joining us in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen is Patrick Millikan, the manager at Jam's Deli on Martinsville Road. On the menu today, a Veggie Jam and a Zanwich. Enjoy!
Veggie Jam
1 10" pita
5 tomato slices
5 cucumber slices
handful of lettuce
cream cheese to taste
sliced black olives
Zanwich
2 slices of grilled rye bread
5 slices of peperoni (approx. 1/10 of a lb)
approx. 1/4 of a lb of pastrami
1 slice of swiss cheese
spicy mustard to taste
You can stop by the two Jams Deli locations for a one of their savory burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and more and join their community on social media!
© 2018 WFMY