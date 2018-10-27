Joining us in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen is Patrick Millikan, the manager at Jam's Deli on Martinsville Road. On the menu today, a Veggie Jam and a Zanwich. Enjoy!

Veggie Jam

1 10" pita

5 tomato slices

5 cucumber slices

handful of lettuce

cream cheese to taste

sliced black olives

Zanwich

2 slices of grilled rye bread

5 slices of peperoni (approx. 1/10 of a lb)

approx. 1/4 of a lb of pastrami

1 slice of swiss cheese

spicy mustard to taste

You can stop by the two Jams Deli locations for a one of their savory burgers, sandwiches, soups, salads and more

