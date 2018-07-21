White Balsamic Vinaigrette

2 ounces White Balsamic Vinegar

3 ounces Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ teaspoon Chiffonade Basil

Pinch Kosher Salt

Pinch White Pepper

Combine vinegar, basil, and seasonings. Slowly whisk in olive oil.

Harper's Pesto

2 Cups Fresh Basil

½ ounce Garlic

2/3 cup Grated Reggiano Cheese

1/3 cup Grated Romano Cheese

½ cup Olive Oil

Pinch of Black Pepper

Using a food processor or blender chop the garlic and basil. Drizzle in olive oil, stop and scrape down sides. Add the cheese and pepper and pulse until well blended.

Pesto Oil

Combine ½ cup pesto with ¼ cup olives oil

Crab and Avocado Stack

2 ounces of Lump Crab Meat

½ Avocado cut ½"x1/2"

3 Thick Slices of Tomato

1 ounce Pesto Oil

1 ounce White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salt and Pepper

1 Tablespoon Chiffonade Basil

1 ounce Balsamic Vinaigrette

Season tomato slices with salt and pepper.

Toss crab with white balsamic vinaigrette and basil

Place 1 slice of tomato on a plate, top with 1/3 of the chopped avocado then 1/3 of the crab mixture. Repeat with the other slices of tomato to make a neat stack.

Garnish with some additional chiffonade basil. Then drizzle pesto oil and balsamic vinaigrette on and around the stack.

Brussel Sprouts

2 cups Apple Cider or Juice

½ Cups white sorghum syrup

¼ limes, fresh juiced

Bring Cider to a boil and allow to reduce by ½ or a thick syrupy consistency

Stir in Sorghum and lime juice allow to cool and store in the refrigerator

Take fresh Brussel sprouts and slice ¼ inch thick

Fry 2 cups at 365 degrees for 30 seconds until crispy and toss with crispy bacon pieces a pinch of salt and pepper and 2 tablespoons of your sorghum syrup.

