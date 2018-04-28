ROASTED CHICKEN WITH GARLIC, LEMON & HERBS

Ingredients for Lemon Herb Marinade:

2.5 bunch Fresh Parsley, rough chopped

1 oz Garlic, blanched, fine chopped

3 oz Shallots, rough chopped

2 Tblsp Herbs de Provence

.75 Tblsp Rosemary, dried

3 ounces Grey Poupon

2 cups blended oil

1 tbls Kosher Salt

.5 tbls Table Grind Pepper

Procedure for Marinade:

Combine all ingredients for the marinade (except for the lemon zest) in a food processor and process until smooth.

Place in container and fold in lemon zest.

Procedure for Cooking Chickens:

1) When marinating chicken use only 2 T per chicken and rub surface thoroughly.

2) Cook chickens on a bed of carrot onion celery until the thigh reaches a temperature of 165.

3) When chicken is done remove from pan and allow to rest on a platter or cutting board

4) While chicken is resting put roasting pan on a medium high burner and deglaze with white wine and reduce until almost gone then add some chicken stock and bring to a boil and reduce by half

5) Once the sauce is reduced you can either strain and serve over chicken or puree slightly then strain to give a little more body

CHICKEN POBLANO SOUP

Ingredients:

1 cup Yellow Onion Small Dice

1 cup Poblano Peppers Small Dice

Serrano Pepper To taste

1/3 cup Minced Garlic

1 cup Corn

1 cup Hominy

1 teaspoon Cumin, ground

1 teaspoon Coriander, ground

2 teaspoons Kosher Salt

Pinch of White Pepper

2 teaspoons Lime juice

1 cup Tomatillo Puree (see step 6)

5 1/3 cups Chicken Stock

½ cup Loose pack Cilantro

Procedure:

1) Sweat down the onion, poblano and serrano peppers over medium low heat for 8 – 10 minutes until soft and translucent. Be careful not to get any color on the vegetables while cooking

2) Add the garlic and cook until it becomes fragrant

3) Add in cumin, coriander, white pepper, salt, corn and hominy

4) Add in stock and bring to a slow simmer

5) Simmer for 15 minutes

6) Puree 1 cup whole tomatillo, lime juice and cilantro in blender until smooth (this is the tomatillo puree)

7) Add the puree to the soup and simmer for 10 more minutes

8) Add 3 cups of pulled roasted chicken to the soup and serve garnish with chopped cilantro, avocado and tortilla chips or strips

