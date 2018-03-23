Tacos de Carnitas
8 oz Carnitas (seasoned shredded pork)
4 corn tortillas
Chopped cilantro
Lime juice
Sliced onions
Prep:
Put some lime juice on the sliced onions and let it cure for two hours.
On a pan, fry the meat until crispy on the edges.
Warm up the tortillas and prepare tacos with the meat and topped with the cured onions and cilantro.
Camarones a la Mantequilla!
1 pound of shrimp cleaned and deveined
1 cup of diced onions
1 cup white Spanish rice
butter
Green salad
1 cup cheese sauce
Prep:
In a pan cook shrimp with butter salt, pepper and garlic and served all over the rice.
