Tacos de Carnitas

8 oz Carnitas (seasoned shredded pork)

4 corn tortillas

Chopped cilantro

Lime juice

Sliced onions

Prep:

Put some lime juice on the sliced onions and let it cure for two hours.

On a pan, fry the meat until crispy on the edges.

Warm up the tortillas and prepare tacos with the meat and topped with the cured onions and cilantro.

Camarones a la Mantequilla!

1 pound of shrimp cleaned and deveined

1 cup of diced onions

1 cup white Spanish rice

butter

Green salad

1 cup cheese sauce

Prep:

In a pan cook shrimp with butter salt, pepper and garlic and served all over the rice.

Copyright 2017 WFMY