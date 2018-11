New to the Triad, CoreLife Eatery just opened it's doors in Greensboro this week. The Good Morning Show is so excited to have them join us in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen. Local Store Marketing Specialist Christi Mackey tells us about the food values of the health conscious restaurant and shares a delicious recipe. Enjoy!

BBQ Ranch Chicken Bowl

Ingredients:

Purple rice, black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jicama, tortilla strips, coriander, and basil. Suggested with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce.

