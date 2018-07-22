Bruschetta
Mix in a Bowl
- Roma Tomatoes (diced)
- Sundried Tomatoes (rough chopped)
- 100 % Olive Oil
- Red Onion (Chopped)
- Basil(Sliced)
- Raw Garlic (Chopped)
- Salt and Pepper to Taste
- Balasmic Glaze
To Finish
- Serve over crostini
- Top with a slices of fresh Mozzarella
- Add drizzle of balsamic glaze
Roasted Chicken Penne Pasta
Cook Penne Pasta
Blend all below in a sautee pan:
2 oz Blended Oil
1/2 Cup Roasted Peppers & Onions
4 oz. Blackened Chicken
Heat for one minute and add:
6 oz. Seasoned Cream
1 TSP Cajun Seasoning
1.5 TBSP Gorgonzola Cheese
To Finish:
Blend above with Penne Pasta
