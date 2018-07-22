Bruschetta

Mix in a Bowl

- Roma Tomatoes (diced)

- Sundried Tomatoes (rough chopped)

- 100 % Olive Oil

- Red Onion (Chopped)

- Basil(Sliced)

- Raw Garlic (Chopped)

- Salt and Pepper to Taste

- Balasmic Glaze

To Finish

- Serve over crostini

- Top with a slices of fresh Mozzarella

- Add drizzle of balsamic glaze

Roasted Chicken Penne Pasta

Cook Penne Pasta

Blend all below in a sautee pan:

2 oz Blended Oil

1/2 Cup Roasted Peppers & Onions

4 oz. Blackened Chicken

Heat for one minute and add:

6 oz. Seasoned Cream

1 TSP Cajun Seasoning

1.5 TBSP Gorgonzola Cheese

To Finish:

Blend above with Penne Pasta

© 2018 WFMY