On the menu today: Pan Seared Lemon Honey Salmon and Creamy Andouile Sausage. Enjoy!
Pan Seared Lemon Honey Salmon
8 oz salmon
1 Lemon (juiced)/Sliced lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup melted butter
4 tbsp honey
1 tbsp minced garlic
1 tbsp Cafe Pasta seasoning (dried Italian)
Creamy Andouille Sausage
2 tbsp olive oil
8 oz smoked andouille sausage
8 oz sliced mushrooms
½ cup sliced yellow onion
2 oz minced garlic
½ cup diced tomatoes
1 tbsp Dijon mustard
1 cup heavy cream
½ cup white wine (dry)
½ cup butter
½ tbsp Cajun seasoning
½ tbsp dried Italian herbs
