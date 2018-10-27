Joining us in the News 2 Kitchen is David Baldwin from Olive Garden. This morning we will be building a “pasta bar” that includes a variation of pastas, sauces and toppings.

To create Olive Garden's Alfred Sauce at home follow these steps:

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 4

Ingredients

3 oz wt butter

1 TBSP Garlic

2 TBSP All Purpose Flour

1 1/2 cup milk

1 1/2 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated

Salt and black pepper to taste

Procedures

Sautee the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.

Serve the Alfredo sauce over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie.

Olive Garden is offering guests an opportunity to enjoy unlimited “pasta-bilities” with the return of its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. Here are the details:

Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Bowl gives all guests access to unlimited servings of their favorite pasta combinations, homemade soup or salad and freshly baked breadsticks, starting at $10.99. Guests can create more than 100 possible combinations, including the following:

• Seven types of pasta, including cavatappi and gluten-free rotini.

• Seven homemade sauces, including the newest creation, Creamy Spinach & Artichoke.

• Six toppings, like Meatballs, Crispy Chicken Fritta or Garden Veggies – a new option available this year.

