General Manager Mike Sienko and Chef John Smith from Harper's Restaurant bravely served and today they're making a Poke Bowl with Ponzu sauce and Turkey Chili. Enjoy!

Ponzu Sauce

½ cup Ponzu sauce

¼ cup lemon juice

¾ cup orange juice

2 tblsp sesame oil

2 tblsp rice wine vinegar

2 tblsp mirin

¼ cup tamari

½ tblsp chili sauce

3 tblsp minced ginger

1 bunch scallions thinly sliced

Combine all ingredients and heat on stove and thicken with cornstarch slurry.

Poke Bowl

1 3 ounce piece of tuna

Togarashi spice

½ of an avocado

3 lime wedges

Crispy wonton strips

¼ cup diced cucumbers

¼ cup diced red peppers

2 tblsp minced pickled ginger

2 tblsp thinly sliced scallions

1 cup warm cooked rice

3 tblsp Ponzu sauce

Season tuna with togarashi spice. Sear in a very hot pan. Allow to cool. Dice to a medium dice.

Combine tuna with cucumbers, red peppers, ginger, scallions and sauce and squeeze 1 lime wedge.

Place rice in a bowl and put tuna mixture on top.

Garnish with sliced avocado, lime wedges and top with wonton strips

Turkey Chili

1 pound Turkey

1 small yellow onion finely diced

1 tsp kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

¾ tblsp minced garlic

1 ½ bay leaves

1 ½ large poblano peppers diced

1 ½ tblsp chili powder

¾ tblsp cumin

1 28 ounce can northern beans

1 ¾ cup chicken stock

1 28 ounce can tomatillos drained and diced

1. In pot heat oil. Add turkey and cook, stirring often until browned. Add onion, salt, black pepper, cayenne and sauté over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 10 minutes. Drain fat

2. Add garlic, bay leaves, poblanos, chili powder and cumin and cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

3. Add beans and chicken stock and cook until flavors have blended and the mixture has thickened, about 40 minutes.

4. Taste and adjust seasonings as necessary. Remove bay leaves

5. Add chicken stock if chili is too thick.

Garnish: 1 Tbsp sour cream, 1 Tbsp shredded white cheddar and a pinch of chopped cilantro

