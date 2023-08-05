How to recommit to your relationship

Blanca Cobb talks about how you can recommit to your relationship and improve it during National Recommitment Month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes, we take our romantic partner for granted. We assume that they’ll put up with us no matter what. But, this isn’t necessarily the case because when people feel unappreciated, they may not be as committed to the relationship. To help keep your relationship healthy, you may want to recommit to your partner and relationship. It just so happens that May is National Recommitment Month.

To recommit to your partner, you’re deliberately choosing to prioritize your partner and relationship in your life. You’re intentional in nurturing your relationship. A recommitment doesn’t necessarily mean that something catastrophic happened between you two. It means you’re focusing your love, time, and energy on your partner to have the healthiest and happiest relationship.

The first step in recommitting to your relationship is to decide and take action. If you have a sense of what’s happening, sometimes, just taking corrective action is enough. For example, let’s say that your partner has mentioned that you seem preoccupied and not present when talking to you. This is something that you can change by being fully present and putting away any distractions.

If you want to talk to your partner, I don’t think you have to make it a big deal if there aren’t serious issues in your relationship. You can have a casual conversation and ask your partner about their perception of how things are going. What they’d like more of? What they’d like less of? How you can make them feel like they’re your priority.