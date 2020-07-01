GREENSBORO, N.C. — The red pandas at the Greensboro Science Center are not only the cutest critters you'll see all week they are fascinating as well.
Eric Chilton takes us up close and personal with the animals as he ventures INSIDE their enclosure.
