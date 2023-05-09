Do you know what a 'Red Zone' is?

It is a time period on college campuses where sexual assault and other crimes are prevalent.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Experts said "Red Zones" can affect any college student no matter their age or gender.

The Red Zone is between the start of the school year and up to the holiday break. It's usually a sexual assault among other crimes. A Triad expert said freshmen are usually targeted.

"Unfortunately, we do see a lot of victims that do come forward or freshman students who are just now experiencing that independence for the first time trying to figure out their own boundaries. What their likes or dislikes are and unfortunately they're considered as vulnerable," Cynthia Gatica said.

She is a Sexual Assault Outreach Specialist with Family Services of Piedmont. North Ca r olina A&T State University has beefed up its security and students are starting to notice.

"They've actually started closing the gate at night. I guess it's at a certain time. I don't like [before you know] coming later at night and you try to get through; you won't be able to in and out. Then they also have to make sure that you're actually a student here," NCAT student Naudya Tyson said.

The university said at 9 p.m., each night access to the campus through the student center has been restricted. Visitors have to show their Aggie One Card or leave the premises and some students agree.

"There are too many locals coming on campus, harming the students and just being up to no good," student Shaina Dudley said.

This comes after two separate shooting incidents, one on campus and the other near the campus almost two weeks ago within 48 hours of each other.