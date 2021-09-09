Regular hours are back at the High Point Museum

The High Point Museum has resumed its hours of Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — You can now get a look into the past at the High Point Museum, during its normal business hours.

The museum resumed its normal hours of Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The museum has a variety of exhibits that offer a glimpse into the city’s past.

Visitors can explore images and stories that record the individuals who lived, worshipped, and worked in High Point, as well as the history between the furniture industry and the people of High Point.