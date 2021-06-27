Healthy break-up practices

Body language, Blanca Cobb talks about how to end a relationship.

Relationships can be wonderful until the love is gone. And when it’s time to say goodbye, breaking up can be hard to do. Many people aren’t sure what to say or end a relationship because they don’t want a fallout.

There are different kinds of breakup conversations depending on how the relationship ends. If your feelings have run the course, the breakup might be different than if your partner betrayed your trust. If you no longer have loving feelings, but you had a decent relationship, then you might want to say something like, “We’ve had fun times together; I’m just not feeling a connection that I think is important to continue a relationship.” If you’re breaking up because your partner turned out not to the best person, perhaps they betrayed your trust, then a direct conversation about how their behavior caused the breakup would be appropriate.

Breakups are complicated when one person wants out, but the other person doesn’t. Depending on how your partner is handling the news, you might stumble on your words and maybe, give them false hope. A breakup is a breakup, and if you want out of the relationship, then you shouldn’t any hope. No, “let’s see how it goes.” Or, “maybe I’ll change my mind.” This is insensitive to their feelings.

Some people will send a breakup text or a message on an app because it’s easier for them, but perhaps, not as sensitive to their partner’s feelings. A text message can come across as you don’t care. You shouldn’t only think about yourself and what’s easier for you. If you’ve been in a committed relationship, particularly for any length of time, then have a face-to-face chat, whether in person or Facetime, if you can. If your partner would become hysterical or unnerved, perhaps a phone call instead of in-person would be better.