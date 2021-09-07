Remembering Sandy Bradshaw: Greensboro flight attendant honored on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Bradshaw was one of the 40 people on board United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into an open field in Pennsylvania.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We will never forget. Saturday marks 20 years since 2,977 lives were lost in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in our nation.

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw was one of them. She was 38 years old.

The Greensboro flight attendant was aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into an empty field in rural Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.

Bradshaw was among the seven crew members and 33 passengers who heroically stopped the hijackers. The plane was believed to be headed for the U.S. Capitol.

Bradshaw called her husband during the attack. He recalls her saying she and others on the plane were boiling water to throw on the hijackers. As the call ended, she reported that everyone was running up to first class.

Bradshaw left behind a young daughter and son. Her daughter, Alexandria, is now 22. Her son, Nathan, is almost 21.

The family is invited to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania every year, where the 40 heroes' names are read aloud during a service of remembrance.

The service is limited to family this year but will be live-streamed on the park's Facebook page on Saturday.

Eastern Randolph High School also honors Bradshaw every year. She graduated from the school in 1981. The school will have a virtual ceremony this year.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office had special decals made for their patrol cars, bearing Bradshaw's name.