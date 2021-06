Let's find this kitty a fur-ever home!

Say hello to Suki!

She is a one and half year-old domestic longhair cat.

Our friends at the SPCA of the Triad say, say she was abandoned outside of her home when her owners moved out.

They say Suki is, a sassy kitty, content with her way of doing things; therefore, she will need time to warm up to her new home and family.