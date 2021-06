Let's get Harper adopted!

Meet Harper!

For those looking for a furry friend that appreciates a good Netflix and chill -- look no further!

Harper is a mature pup, whose zoomies days are gone.

Our girl here is laid back, and in the words of our friends at “Burlington Animal Services”, she is sweet and slow as molasses.

So, if you need a companion that is a fan of relaxing, Harper here is your girl.