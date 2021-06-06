2 The Rescue Pet: Meet Hugo!

Let's get Hugo adopted!

Hugo is a beautiful 5 year old Catahoula Cattle Dog mix. He has a diluted brindle coat and his pictures do not do this handsome dog justice. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Shelter say, he is a fun dog, he loves walks, playing with toys, cuddles and sniffing out new smells.

Hugo is a shelter long timer having come in the first of March and he really needs to find his new family. Hugo came into the shelter Heart worm positive but has completed his treatments through the shelter’s Have A Heart Fund.