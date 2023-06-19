2023 Summer Travel & Car Tips

Millions of Americans will be hitting the road this summer in what experts are calling 'revenge travel'.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the airports to the highways, Americans are making up for time lost during the pandemic. Travelers are taking advantage of these summer months to take vacations, but before you book that trip you've got to make sure your vehicle is ready for the road.

Start with the tires, including the spare, if your car has one: Check the pressure and inspect the tread, looking for visible signs of damage and wear.

Top off the windshield wiper fluid and replace your wiper blades if they’re at least 6 months old.

For other checks, consider going to a shop you trust, especially if your car hasn’t been serviced in more than a year. Have technicians inspect accessory belts and hoses—they can have life spans as short as five years or 50,000 miles—and ask them to check oil, coolant, and power steering and brake fluid for proper levels and potential contamination.

Best cars for road trips:

At CR, we think the best cars for road trips are the same ones that are great for everyday driving. They have lots of usable cargo space, a comfortable ride, and key safety technology, and they get great gas mileage. Lately, many vehicles that meet these criteria are hybrids. Today’s versions are bigger and more practical for more uses, while still offering significant fuel savings over their gas-only counterparts. Many also offer active driver assistance technology that can make driving less stressful.

Honda Accord: The Accord is our current top-rated midsized sedan, and it’s easy to see why: It has a comfortable, well-laid-out interior, a roomy trunk, and a quiet cabin—all ideal attributes for a long drive. Opting for the hybrid powertrain doesn’t sacrifice acceleration or sportiness over the gas-only version. Adaptive cruise control comes standard, although buyers will have to spring for the pricier EX-L or Touring trim to get blind spot warning (BSW).

Tesla Model 3: The only electric vehicle on our list is the Model 3—largely thanks to its available 358-mile range and Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network. “Superchargers offer a seamless fast-charging experience from coast to coast,” says Jake Fisher, CR’s senior director of auto testing. Drivers of other EVs may find the charging process less predictable, he says, because public fast chargers might be from different networks, less centrally located, and not always in good working order.

Hyundai Tucson: We like the five-passenger Tucson Hybrid SUV better than the gas-only Tucson, and not just because of the fuel savings. It’s quicker and quieter than the standard model. The front seats are supportive on long drives, there’s a generous rear seat and cargo area, the interior has an upscale feel for the price, and the ride is comfortable and composed. Blind spot warning (BSW) and other advanced safety features come standard. All good stuff for a long road trip.