My 2 Cents: Vacationing during the pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's time for 'My 2 Cents.'



I love to travel.



Growing up in an army family we moved around a lot.



We lived in several states and even overseas.



I just love learning about new cultures, languages and food.



Every year, me and a group of my college friends try plan a major trip, but since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we haven't been able to travel as a group.



Come to think of it, we haven't met up as a group in over a year.



As more and more vaccines roll out, we are hopeful we will be able to do a group vacation next year.



We're currently in the brainstorming phase, but safety is our top priority.



Business Insider recently released an article with several options for planning a safe trip during Covid.



Option 1. Consider booking a private vacation rental like an Airbnb to limit interaction with others.



Option 2. Plan a socially distant road trip. Compared to flying on planes and riding on public buses, there is less exposure to people outside of your group while you travel to your destination.



Option 3. Camp somewhere remote - away from crowds.



Option 4. Work with a travel agent. Travel agents have the knowledge and expertise to help you plan a trip that fits your desires and needs.



As Covid restrictions roll back, more of us are itching to travel and get back to a normal life.



But we must remember - safety first.



Now isn't the time to let our guard down.



We must continue to wear out masks, wash our hands frequently and social distance to help put an end to this pandemic.



That's My 2 Cents.