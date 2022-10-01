Julia Alaniz recently reached a centennial. Congratulations on a hundred years young!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A huge happy birthday to Robstown Resident Julia Alaniz. This Monday, Jan. 10th, Alaniz is celebrating her one hundredth birthday.

The family had big plans to celebrate, but due to the pandemic and local case counts surging -- they had to cancel.

They said that this is the first 100th birthday that they can remember celebrating locally and are grateful to have had so much time with their mother, and she had some advice for people looking to have a long and happy life.

Alaniz's daughter said that being able to say that her mom is still with her brings her a high level of joy.

"She is just a blessing," Alaniz's daughter said. "I just hope that everyone who has their mom or dad still living, be with them each day."

Congratulations on this happy milestone, and we hope there's more to come!

