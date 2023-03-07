Triad woman loses life savings in romance scam

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office shares a warning for people who are online dating.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad woman was looking for a little companionship after breaking off a long-time relationship.

But instead, the man she met online drained her entire savings account.

Cathy Festa gave a man she thought she was getting to know thousands of dollars not only once but twice.

She wants others to watch out for the sweet talkers people meet online.

"I had sucker written across my forehead," Festa said. "I withdrew $10,000 first and then another one for $9,950."

That’s practically all of Cathy Festa's savings.

"I will never forgive myself for doing what I did.," Festa said. "I can't say, I lost my mind I guess."

Bruno Kesrsuner got a hold of Festa's mind and money.

She met him on a dating app for singles over 50.

The day they were supposed to meet his daughter conveniently needed emergency surgery, but they kept in touch and even Facetime.

"He was throwing out the L word and I was like oh no," Festa said. "There’s no way."

Then two months later the money request started.

Bruno owned a company, Festa now knows never existed.

"The company name was Zenith Renewal, I looked it up there's no such thing," Festa said.

But at the time they were talking, he said he needed help paying his crew because his money was tied up in a bank in England.

"I took him as if he were telling me the truth I felt so bad for him because he said I can't pay my guys working on the ship," Festa said.

He even wrote up a loan agreement between the two of them.

"He said that he would repay me," Festa said. "Do you think I got any money? Nope."

Lt. Brad Hall with the Alamance County Sheriff's office said in these cases, there’s not much law enforcement can do.

"If they’re using offshore accounts or voiceover IP phone numbers they can be encrypted which makes it difficult when it comes to court orders and search warrants when it comes to tracking the identity of the person behind that phone call," Hall said.

Lt. Hall said they deal with about 250 scam reports a year and that number is growing because the profit outweighs the risk.

"Do your best to vet who you’re talking to that person may not always be a legit person," Hall said. "Don’t send them money."

Lt. Hall said one of the biggest red flags is if someone is moving fast and rushing a relationship.

Cathy said she’ll never let her guard down again.

"I’m sure he’s laughing all the way to the bank. Whoever his next victim is I hope they don't fall prey," Festa said. "Don’t be gullible."

The Alamance County Sheriff's Office works with an advocacy group to help scam victims.