Roz Singleton, whose battle with cancer went viral, passes away

Singleton caught the attention of millions when her husband Ray posted a viral video a few years ago singing to Roz, a two-time cancer survivor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roslyn Singleton, a Charlotte woman whose battle with brain cancer stole the hearts of millions around the country, died on Tuesday, her husband Ray Singleton confirmed in an Instagram post.

From there the couple began gaining an online, eventually appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and America's Got Talent.

Ray Singleton posted the following message after his wife's passing:

"Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be.

This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult! She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad! Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT!"

A public viewing for Roz Singleton is set to be held Friday, Nov. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

A Celebration of Life service is set to be held at West End Baptist Church in Rock Hill on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m.

