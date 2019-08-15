ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time, Rowan County softball brought home the championship in the Little League World Series Wednesday night.

Rowan County defeated River Ridge, Louisiana's team 4-1 in the championship game at Alpenrose Stadium in Portland, Oregon.

Pitcher Campbell Schaen guided Rowan County to the victory, allowing just one run in six strong innings with nine strikeouts. Lauren Vanderpool, Riley Haggas and Schaen each had one hit offensively, with Haggas leading all players with two RBI on a double.

Salisbury Fire tweeted that they will honor the team Thursday night at the West End Plaza. The public has been invited to the event, which is scheduled to take place around 8:45 p.m.

