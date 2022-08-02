Safe Internet Day: Online best practices for children

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb shares tips for kids to stay safe while surfing the web.

According to Data Reportal, 62.5% of the world’s population uses the internet. That’s equal to 4.95 billion people. Over the past 12 months alone, there were more than 500 million new internet users daily.

We know that children use the internet at home, school, and on their phones. Even though kids are on the internet, it’s a good idea to talk to your kids about internet safety.

Talking to your kids about online bullying is important, so they understand appropriate online behavior and recognize that bullying doesn’t happen only in person. Having said this, you talk to your kids about proper online behavior as you would if they’re playing on the playground. You can use a news story to open the door to the conversation. Or, you can say that you want to chat about ways to interact on the internet that you want them to know.

Your kids should understand that interacting online is like playing with kids in person. When someone respects you and you’re enjoying their company, you want to continue to hang out with them. When someone is hurting your feelings, it’s time to tactfully speak up for yourself and ask the person to stop their hurtful behavior. Teach your children to use ‘I’ statements because it tends to decrease defensiveness. Your children should understand that they deserve respect, and no one has the right to make them feel bad. Being a good friend isn’t allowing anyone to be mean to anyone else, including them.

All children should try to solve the situation first. If the person doesn’t modify their behavior, then it’s time to tell an adult.