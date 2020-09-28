A breakfast event to feed the hungry in the Triad

Samaritans Ministries is gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year, and its all virtual.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — They do incredible work around the Triad. The Samaritan Ministries runs the only soup kitchen in Winston-Salem among other things all in the name of helping those who need a leg up.

Executive Director Jan Kelly says even though the pandemic they are prepared to serve.

"Samaritan Ministries will hold its annual SAM & Eggs fundraising breakfast on September 30 beginning at 8 a.m. The event is open to the public and will be virtual this year. SAM & Eggs is a great way to begin your day on a positive note, this year from the leisure of your own home or office,” Kelly said. “Our program will last only about 30 minutes and is a wonderful way to hear more about our work at Samaritan Ministries and the critical role that we fill for the local community.”