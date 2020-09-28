A breakfast event to feed the hungry in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — They do incredible work around the Triad. The Samaritan Ministries runs the only soup kitchen in Winston-Salem among other things all in the name of helping those who need a leg up.
Executive Director Jan Kelly says even though the pandemic they are prepared to serve.
"Samaritan Ministries will hold its annual SAM & Eggs fundraising breakfast on September 30 beginning at 8 a.m. The event is open to the public and will be virtual this year. SAM & Eggs is a great way to begin your day on a positive note, this year from the leisure of your own home or office,” Kelly said. “Our program will last only about 30 minutes and is a wonderful way to hear more about our work at Samaritan Ministries and the critical role that we fill for the local community.”
Dewey’s Bakery is offering a 25% donation of orders placed in advance for in-store pickup. For those interested in ordering breakfast to enjoy while watching the event, enter the code SAMARITAN at Dewey’s checkout, and the 25 percent will be given to Samaritan. This code is good until September 30.