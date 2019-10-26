ELON, North Carolina — There's something special about this sand. Geshe Sangpo is a Tibetan Buddhist Monk. He visited Elon University this week to share something beautiful and powerful with the students and staff.

It's called a sand mandala, an ancient Buddhist art representing the wholeness and harmony of the universe.

Geshe Sangpo spent several days meticulously placing grains of sand on a slate. Once complete, it created a beautiful design.

Dozens of students came by Numen Lumen Pavilion this week to watch him work with such precision and focus.

The final product is a colorful design, but that's not the end of the ritual.

Elon University

Once complete, Geshe Sangpo wipes away the sand, effectively erasing several days of work. But that's the point. The deconstruction of the mandala is meant to remind us that change is inevitable and shouldn't be feared.

It's a powerful lesson, brought on by a beautiful process.