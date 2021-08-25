Say Yes Guilford ramps up free tutoring

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
School is underway and it's nice to know that there is help already in place to make sure your child does well and reaches that next level of education.
Say Yes Guilford’s system of "kindergarten-to-career" supports is
designed to give students the tools they need to graduate career or
college-ready and offers scholarship dollars to ease the burden of
higher education. Working hand-in-hand with Guilford County Schools
and following the goals of the district’s strategic plan.
Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has partnered with GCS
to provide thousands of hours of tutoring, college prep, and financial
aid workshops, and career counseling to students. Thanks to generous
community support SYG has awarded more than $11.4 million to GCS
graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and
universities provided another $25.4 million for a total scholarship
impact of more than $36.5 million.
Tutoring is offered free of charge to elementary-aged students while high schoolers can take advantage of the ACT and SAT prep classes. Again, free of charge.
For more information visit Say Yes Guilford's website.