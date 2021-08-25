Say Yes Guilford ramps up free tutoring

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is underway and it's nice to know that there is help already in place to make sure your child does well and reaches that next level of education.



Say Yes Guilford’s system of "kindergarten-to-career" supports is

designed to give students the tools they need to graduate career or

college-ready and offers scholarship dollars to ease the burden of

higher education. Working hand-in-hand with Guilford County Schools

and following the goals of the district’s strategic plan.



Since its inception in 2015, Say Yes Guilford has partnered with GCS

to provide thousands of hours of tutoring, college prep, and financial

aid workshops, and career counseling to students. Thanks to generous

community support SYG has awarded more than $11.4 million to GCS

graduates, and our partnership with more than 100 private colleges and

universities provided another $25.4 million for a total scholarship

impact of more than $36.5 million.