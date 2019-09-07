IRMO, S.C. — Seth Jerideau is a rising 3rd grader at Dutch Fork Elementary School who has taken on quite a task for the next two years.

That task includes reading almost 130 books in the next two years, "I mean I’m really excited because I love to read and it’s a bunch of books and I get to learn about peoples lifetimes or what they like to write about," said says.

Seth was selected to be on the South Carolina Book Awards Committee put on by the South Carolina Association of School Librarians "to ensure school library programs are integral to teaching and learning in every SC school."

Seth's 2nd-grade teacher Sheila Sazehn said she knew Seth was above average when it came to his reading level and wanted to find a source of books more challenging for him but that were still age appropriate, “I felt confident that this would allow him to read really good books. And learn how to analyze the books talk about books and talk about authors and I just thought that would be wonderful.”

“He’s committed to the two year period and he wanted to apply so he went through the application process and was accepted and selected and just so excited about it," Seth's mother, Cerea Jerideau told us. "You know even though its over summer break, he’s challenging himself and he’s looking forward to it."

Seth has already attended one session with the committee and is excited to attend more.

OTHER STORIES

LIST | Here's Where Children Can Get Free Summer Meals In Greensboro, Winston-Salem

Deal Alert: Kids Bowl Free This Summer