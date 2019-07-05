ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The weekend death of a Pelion High School student-athlete has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Orangeburg County Coroner Sean Fogle issued a statement Tuesday on the death of 18-year-old Marcus Dwyer where he confirmed the information. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said they the previous day that no foul play was suspected in the death.

RELATED: 'Had so much in front of him:' SC student drowns in river

Dwyer died Sunday around 3:30 in the afternoon, according to a report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told officers that Dwyer was out with a group of teenage friends near a bridge over the Edisto River where it meets Highway 321. One of the teens jumped into the river from the bridge, and several of them encouraged Dwyer to jump in as well.

Dwyer jumped in, but a short time later, began struggling. The report says another of the teen boys thought he was "playing around," and pushed him away.

RELATED: Pelion High School student drowns in river

The report says Dwyer's girlfriend, who was at the river, began calling out his name when she saw that he started to go under the water. She then called 911, and the other teams began searching for him.

A few minutes later, DNR and other rescue personnel got into the water and began searching for him. A short time later, his body was recovered.

Dwyer was a senior at Pelion High School, and played several sports, including football. His family says he'd just recently gone to prom, and was looking forward to graduating in a few weeks.