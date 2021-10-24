The psychology behind feeling afraid

Body language, Blanca Cobb explains why some people enjoy being scared.

It doesn’t have to be Halloween for us to watch scary movies. But, there’s something about Halloween when many of us love being scared.

When you’re with other people, watching or experiencing something scary, you’re getting psychological support and comfort. After the movie or after leaving the haunted house then you feel like you’ve survived something together. This can bring you closer to the people you’re with.

Some people want to prove that they can do something that scares them, like watching a scary movie or visiting a haunted house. And after they watch the movie or get out of the haunted house unscathed, then you feel a sense of accomplishment. They faced fear and won.

For some people, the riskier the situation, the higher the natural high they get. This means a surge of adrenaline, endorphins, and dopamine. Think about rock climbers or people who swim with sharks or skydives.