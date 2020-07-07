Support for those who are supporting

The S.E.C.U. Family House helps families who need a place to stay while loved ones are getting medical care.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sometimes a family member may need to travel out-of-town for extensive medical care and go to a facility that specializes in that care. The Triad is home to many exceptional healthcare facilities and we see those support groups coming here all the time. Not everyone can afford the lodging costs when the special care takes days or weeks. That's where the S.E.C.U. Family House comes in. They offer clean and affordable options for those families allowing them to stay as long as they need. They help arrange for food as well.

"We can't bring food in like we used to due to the pandemic," says Executive Director Kathy Carr, "But we can help them get to all the amenities they need to keep them comfortable so they only have to worry about the care of their loved ones."

The facility has been around for 10 years and is sponsored by the Southeastern Credit Union. Carr says times are tough but they can't allow the pandemic to stop them.

"We had to close for a few weeks but now we are open and with a few proceedural changes we are pushing ahead. Because we have to remember that these proceedures don't stop just because of a pandemic." said Carr.