HIGH POINT, N.C. — With the thwarted planned shooting by a student at High Point University earlier this week, many people are talking about "see something, say something."

This means when you see something suspicious, you then report it. Normally, what you'll see will be in plain sight such as someone dropping a bag, backpack, box on a location and walking away. They might change clothes like take off a jacket, put on sunglasses or adjust a ballcap as they walk away.

Typically, the goal is to get away and not draw attention to themselves so their movements might be minimal. Pay attention to what's different, how do they stand out from everyone else. It's the subtlety that should get your attention. Most people will pull into themselves, not look around too much, have tunnel vision to escape.

Keep in mind that your goal isn't to prove anything. Your job is to report something that you think is suspicious. Provide the authorities with specifics of what you saw and why you think it's suspicious, and they'll take over.

