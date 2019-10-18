Putting on a costume, and going trick-or-treating is all part of the fun for kids on Halloween.

But for children with autism, Halloween can be overwhelming. So to make sure kids with such special needs have a great Halloween, Greensboro Children's Museum and Kaleideum in Winston-Salem are offering sensory-friendly events.

Kaleideum will host Sensory-Friendly Night: Halloween Celebration on Friday, October 18 from 5-8 p.m. Guests can explore the exhibits, listen to a special storytime, and trick-or-treat throughout the Museum for 'Top 8 Safe' candy and novelty toys. Admission is $3 per person. For an additional fee of $5 per person, participants may also attend a sensory-friendly performance of Peppercorn Theatre's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Workshop Performance at 6 p.m.

Greensboro Children's Museum is also having a sensory-friendly event. The museum invites families of children with developmental disabilities to celebrate Halloween on Monday, October 28 from 4-7 p.m. Guests can explore the exhibits in a calm, less crowded setting. Costumes are welcome, but not required. There will be hands-on activities like making a Halloween treat bag, exploring a seasonal sensory bin filled with corn kernels, and participating in a themed story time. Trick-or-Treat stations will be set up throughout the museum. Admission is $5 per person. Pre-registration is required on the museum's website.

