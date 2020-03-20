GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a strange time for all of us.

Life is different for everyone. There are a lot of things we don't understand - a lot of things are changing, and changing quickly.

But we want to offer you the chance to pause. We want to reinforce that this will pass.

Enjoy the things you can right now, and share those things with us.

Whether you email us, text us, or share a post on our Facebook page, connect with us about what brings "Joy 2 You."

Was it a grocery store worker who helped you find what you needed? Was it a teacher who took the extra time with your child? Was it a neighbor or a loved one who made you laugh? Was it a health care worker who made you feel calm when you were feeling unsure?

We want to know.

Text us at 336-379-5775 using #Joy2You. We'll share your stories and spread some love.

RELATED: Whiskey Wash: Winston-Salem distillery makes hand sanitizer for health workers, first responders

RELATED: Want to make a difference during COVID-19 closings? Meals on Wheels volunteers needed