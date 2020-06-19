Let's share some good news!

We are always looking for reasons to smile. It's why WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner is sharing your good news from the week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We want to end your week with some reasons to smile and what better way than by sharing what say made your week great. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner asked for your good news on Facebook and you delivered!

This week hardly went to the dogs – but your pets are why many of you say it was great.

Becky York’s pup Santee is all smiles as he gets pets from Poppy.

Johnathan Moore is getting out to explore with his two dogs.

Meanwhile – Brittany Bailey hit the shore with her furry friends. Fig and Goose are finding some shady sand to relax in on the outer banks.

Whether it’s Donna Simmons’ dynamic and diverse duo or double trouble with cats Rocky and Ali – your four-legged friends are making you smile this week.

But fur isn’t all it’s quacked up to be according to Christine Maurer who says her good news is that her ducks got a new pond!

Milestones were marked – Debbi Shore Pegram’s granddaughter got her first car! Happy Sweet 16.

And way to go Alyssa Monroe – who is officially a surgical technologist!

Time with family always brings good news – but matching PJ’s makes it better according to Megan Niday and her three month old nephew Levi.