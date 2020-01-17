GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friendly Center is getting three new shops, all set to open in early 2020 - Aerie, Dry Goods, and Versona.

CBL Properties, which owns the shopping center, announced the news in a press release.

Aerie is a lingerie and intimate apparel sub-brand of American Eagle. It will be located between Athleta and Banana Republic.

Dry Goods is a women's clothing and accessory brand. It will be located next to Madewell and Kendra Scott.

Versona is a women's fashion boutique, and it will be located next to AT&T and The Children's Place.

Altogether, the new stores will occupy more than 17,000 square feet throughout the property.

