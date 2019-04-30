DURHAM, N.C. — Duke fans, save this date!

Duke University Athletics Department is holding a surplus sale Friday, May 3 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The sale begins at 7 a.m. and will go until about 6 p.m., unless merchandise sells out sooner.

Items for sale include shoes, jerseys, warm-up sets, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, polos, shorts, bags, t-shirts, hats and much more. Sizes range from XS-4XT.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted. All sales are final.

Free parking will be available in the Science Drive Garage located at 3100 Cameron Blvd.

2019 Surplus Sale Pricing List

Bags- $15

Coats/Parkas- $35

Game Pieces- $30 (non-football/basketball)

Basketball Reversible- $25

Basketball Practice Shorts- $30

Basketball Game Shorts - $50

Football Uniform- $50

Hats- $10

Light Jackets- $20

Polos- $15

Socks- $5

Shoes- $45

Shorts- $15

Sports Bras/Compression Shorts- $10

Sweatshirts- $20

Sweatpants- $15

Swimsuits- $20

T-Shirts/Tank Tops- $10

Warm-up Set- $35

Padded Compression Shorts/Kneepads/Elbow pads- $10

RELATED: Giants Go QB Early, Take Duke's Jones At No. 6 Overall

RELATED: Duke's Javin DeLaurier, Marques Bolden to Test NBA Draft Waters

RELATED: Duke Blue or Pink? Zion Williamson's One Handed Dunk Reveals Couple's Baby Gender