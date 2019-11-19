HIGH POINT, N.C. — Triad Goodwill is closing one of its High Point stores, but instead of saying "goodbye," the company is saying "Good Buy."

The Lexington Avenue High Point Goodwill store will close for good on December 1st, and the company will have a half-off sale.

Triad Goodwill will host a ‘Good Buy’ Sale starting Friday, November 29th. The sale will feature half-off all donated items in the store, and will take place ONLY at the Lexington Avenue location.

The store opened in 1997 in the College Village Shopping Center.

As always, 85-percent of every dollar from the sale will be used to fund Triad Goodwill's mission of helping people find jobs.

The company says employees will be reassigned to other Triad Goodwill stores.

Shoppers can still visit these nearby Goodwill stores:

Store #038 – 2012 North Main Street, High Point

Store #024 – 5301 Same Drive, High Point

Store #035 – 4835 West Wendover Avenue, Jamestown

Triad Goodwill is also opening a brand new location on North Main Street in Archdale in January.

