'The money stays here' | Greensboro shoppers turnout for Small Business Saturday

Shoppers lined the sidewalks for Small Business Saturday. Businesses enforced guidelines to protect customers during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday the big box stores had their day of deals and long lines, even during a global pandemic.

This small business Saturday, local shops were glad to see the community had spending money left for them.

Katherine Hashemi owns Just Be gift shop downtown Greensboro.

She had customers lined up outside waiting to get in.



“Today has been fantastic, we started out strong, it's been strong throughout the day,” Hashemi said.

Hashemi had an employee watching the door to make sure they didn't exceed their social distancing capacity limit of 15 people.

“We are making sure we're social distancing and allowing a certain amount of people inside at a time,” Hashemi said. “People have been patient with us and they're excited to shop small.”



Linda Bell didn't mind the wait. Bell said it's our local neighbors who need our support the most.

The community really did their part today by #shoppingsmall! Just Be gift shop @DowntownGSO had a line wrapped around the store.



How #SmallBusinessSaturday is taking on a whole new importance this year on @WFMY at 11. pic.twitter.com/RkPq4Fy6nk — Itinease McMiller (@IMcMillerNews) November 28, 2020

“The money stays here and it's so important to support our businesses," Bell said. "I can appreciate that."



Bryan Herman also shopped local, and bought a painting from Thousands O' Prints.

He got a one of a kind piece, one of the pros of shopping local.

“I thought it'd go perfect in my dining room,” Herman said.

Shoppers said they felt safe, because businesses not only promoted deals but safety as well.

"The store I purchased from had a sign to come out back I felt they were taking precautions and I felt safe in the store,” Herman said.

“Stores have limits on occupants and sanitizer and requiring mask," Bell said. “I feel pretty safe going in and out.”

And in the middle of a pandemic that is priceless.



But overall Hashemi said how we spend during the holiday season will impact what our communities look like when the pandemic ends.

“This is where small business really make their money and gift shops really make their money in the third quarter,” Hashemi said. “So it's really important this year more than ever with COVID and everything happening.”