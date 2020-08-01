WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Macy's in Hanes Mall will soon close its doors for good. The store at the Hanes Mall location will hold a clearance sale over 8-12 weeks until a closing date is established.

Macy's said Regular and non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy's stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

The store employs approximately 70 workers. Macy's stated in a release, "The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy's is proud to have served the Winston-Salem community over the past 30 years, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy's Friendly Center."

